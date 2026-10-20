A Syrian citizen wanted for the attack near the National Palace of Culture was detained in Plovdiv

A 23-year-old Syrian citizen, wanted in connection with the knife attack near the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, was detained in Plovdiv. The man was located on October 19 during operational actions by officers from the “Countermeasures against Criminal Crime“ department of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to police information, he resides in Bulgaria with humanitarian status. Material evidence was seized during a search of his home. The detainee and the materials were handed over to investigators from the Fourth Regional Department of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.

„Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for causing minor bodily harm for hooligan motives“, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The investigation is related to the knife attack carried out on October 16 in the area of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

At this stage, the man has been detained in connection with the investigation, and the circumstances surrounding the case are being clarified within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg