In Odessa: A man wanted for mobilization stabbed a soldier in the neck and tried to run him over

A man injured a soldier from the territorial center for recruitment and social support in Odessa and then tried to run him over with a car. The incident occurred on October 20 at a checkpoint where a joint group of TCC and police officers was conducting a check.

According to the Odessa Regional TCC, the driver initially tried to avoid the check and created an emergency situation. After the forced stop, it was established that he was wanted for violating the rules for military registration.

When trying to establish his identity, the man actively resisted. The serviceman was wounded in the neck with an object resembling a knife. The driver then attempted to run him over with his car, the military said.

“He offered active resistance, inflicted a wound on the serviceman in the neck with an object resembling a knife, and then attempted to run him over with his car“, the statement said.

The man was detained on the spot, and the injured serviceman was taken to a medical facility. There he was provided with the necessary assistance and remains under the supervision of doctors. No details were reported about the nature and severity of the injury.

Legal qualification pending

Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions and preparing the legal qualification of the detainee's actions. At this stage, no specific charges have been announced, which is why he should be considered a detainee, not a convict.

The Operational Command “South“ condemned violence against servicemen in the performance of their duties and stated that attacks on their life, health or honor are unacceptable and subject to liability under current legislation.

Sources: tsn.ua