Belitsa Mayor Radoslav Revanski Taken Away in Handcuffs, His Mother Fainted

The mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski was taken away in handcuffs after a specialized operation by the Directorate of Public Security and the National Security Agency in the city. The operation began at around 8 am, with officers conducting inspections and seizing documents from the mayor's home and the municipal administration building.

According to information from NOVA, the actions are related to public procurement, including those involving the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, as well as European projects for significant funds. During the operation, administrative services to citizens in the municipality were suspended.

Revanski was taken away about seven hours after the start of the operation. Citizens gathered in front of the municipality and chanted “Radi, Radi“. When the mayor was taken out, his mother fainted. There was a heavy police presence, gendarmerie and officers of the Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Peevski arrived in Belitsa

Earlier, representatives of the parliamentary group of the MRF arrived in the city. The party's leader, Delyan Peevski, was also present, and he hugged Revanski when he was taken out.

“While Mr. Peevski was giving people bread, now they are giving a spectacle“, said the mayor of Belitsa.

Peevski announced that he supports Revanski and made sharp accusations against the government. “Radi, you won't have to worry. These people only understand repression. We did everything together, we are with you“, he said.

The leader of the MRF described the action as “shame and dictatorship of Radev“ and stated that law enforcement officers should not be used in the service of political repression. He called on citizens not to feel fear.

No official information about charges

At the moment, there is no official announcement about charges being brought against Radoslav Revanski. No details have been announced about the procedural actions after his removal.

The action in Belitsa is taking place a day after the operation in the municipality of Sungurlare, where the mayor Dimitar Gavazov was taken. Documents related to public procurement and financial operations were also seized there.