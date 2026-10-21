A family from "Fakulteta" was arrested for selling fentanyl to children and adults

125 drug victims per year show the data of the National Focal Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction for 2025. 73 died after using opioids — a type of painkiller, and in some cases several types of them were mixed. 58 of the deceased used fentanyl. Among the most deadly drugs in our country is methamphetamine — 49 people.

Among the victims are 8 people under 20 years old and 16 — aged 20 to 29 years old. Of those who died after using drugs in 2025, 42 people were from 30 to 39 years old, and 45 - from 40 to 49 years old.

It is especially worrying that the age limit for fentanyl users is falling. An entire family was recently caught selling the drug to children and adults.

150 doses of fentanyl, crystal meth and an electronic scale were seized from a house in the capital's "Fakulteta" neighborhood. A 21-year-old man, his mother - who is unemployed according to documents, and his stepfather were arrested.

Neighbors deny that drugs are sold in the area. “Are drugs sold in the neighborhood? No. Haven't you seen them? No. And do you know what fentanyl is? Ahhh... I don't know that, but they don't sell drugs and things like that here. I'm just telling you," shares a man from the neighborhood.

„It's all known, honey! Do children use fentanyl? Of course they do. You catch our mice here. Fentanyl - who brought this fentanyl into our neighborhood? Did we bring it in? We, the gypsies, are illiterate. We are not chemists, we are not scientists“, another resident of the neighborhood tells BTV.

„Where did they distribute fentanyl? Mostly in the Faculty area“, says Stanislava.

The family is known to the police - in addition to drugs, also for thefts and kidnappings. And they also sold fentanyl to children.

„There is evidence. We have questioned more than one witness. "Everyone in the interrogations stated that at different times they had obtained drugs from the people in question," says Stanislava.

On the next street, people say that fentanyl is becoming more and more popular in the neighborhood.

„They are sold. What is being sold? Fentanyl, but at the moment I don't know. They are generally sold. Do children buy it? I don't know. I haven't seen it. Adults? Yes, I have seen it. They come from all kinds of neighborhoods. What is being bought the most? I don't know. I don't use it, but what makes zombies a lot - fentanyl was it“, says a man from the area.

The scheme is most often done with a phone call or on the spot - mostly around schools.

“They also work in various mobile applications, through which they order a given dose of drugs and receive a location and a photo of the place where they can pick them up, and they transfer the money in various ways. We have a mechanism built to track these schemes as well. We are monitoring quite a few different families who distribute them, but in order not to harm our future actions, I prefer to stop there“, says Stanislava.

The price of a dose is 10 euros. Even one can be fatal.