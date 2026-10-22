The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office is expected to provide official information on the investigation after the detention of the mayor of Sungurlare, Dimitar Gavazov. The announcement should be made before noon, after the term of his initial detention has expired.

Gavazov was taken away after an operation by the Directorate of State Anti-Corruption and National Security Agency (DANS) in the Sungurlare municipality building on October 20. Documents and other materials related to public procurements were seized during the operation. After questioning at the local police station, the mayor was transported to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

There is currently no public confirmation that Gavazov has been charged. According to NOVA, his detention is expected to be extended to 72 hours by a prosecutor's order. Whether permanent detention will be requested is yet to be determined by the prosecutor's office.

Four public procurement contracts are being investigated

The investigation is focused on the way in which public funds were spent. It is being checked whether the agreed and reported activities were actually carried out and whether the amounts paid correspond to what was performed. Data on fictitiously reported activities are also being checked, as well as violations in the selection of contractors, BNT reported.

The deputy mayor of Sungurlare, Tatyana Ivanova, told journalists that the investigation probably covers four public procurement contracts, but did not specify the specific contracts. “I cannot tell you what exactly is being investigated. "An investigation is underway, let it end, we'll find out," Ivanova said, quoted by Dnes.bg.

Protest in support of the mayor

Dozens of residents, municipal administration employees and mayors of settlements from the municipality gathered in front of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas in support of Gavazov. The participants described the detention as political pressure, but these assessments have not been confirmed by the investigative bodies.

Two municipal employees were previously released, including an auditor and a public procurement expert, NOVA reported. Final information on the status of the detainees and possible charges is expected from the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg