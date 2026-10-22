Kristian Nikolov requests early release

Kristian Nikolov, sentenced to 9 years in prison for the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov, has filed a request for early conditional release. The request will be considered by the Sofia City Court, NOVA reported.

Nikolov is serving his sentence for the accident on April 19, 2020. Then, on Easter, his car crashed into Milen Tsvetkov's car, which was waiting at a red light in Sofia. The case found that the driver was driving at a significantly higher speed, and tests showed the use of amphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

The 9-year prison sentence entered into force in 2023. The court accepted that Nikolov acted with possible intent. The time spent in custody and under house arrest is taken into account when calculating the sentence served.

What will the court assess

When considering the application, the Sofia City Court must assess not only whether the necessary part of the sentence has been served, but also whether there is evidence of the convict's reformation. His behavior during his time in prison is taken into account, including disciplinary violations, his work activity and risk assessment.

Nikolov served his sentence in the prison dormitory in Kazichene and has no offenses. The court must listen to his arguments and receive the opinion of the prison administration.

A request for early release does not cancel the sentence and does not automatically mean that the convict will leave prison. The decision on the request is made in separate court proceedings.

The verdict on the accident

During the session of the Supreme Court of Cassation in June 2023, Nikolov stated: “I apologize from the bottom of my soul“. Then his defense requested a lower sentence, and the prosecution insisted that the form of guilt be determined as possible intent.

The Supreme Court of Cassation finally confirmed the 9-year sentence. In addition to the imprisonment, Nikolov was also banned from driving a motor vehicle.

Sources: nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg