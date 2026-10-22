They are considering the measure of the accused for the attack near the National Palace of Culture

The Sofia District Court is considering the measure of detention of the 23-year-old Syrian citizen, accused of the attack on three young men in the area of the National Palace of Culture. The prosecutor's office insists that he remain in custody, and currently the man is detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

„The prosecutor's office insists that he remain in custody.“

The accused was convicted and was on probation at the time of the attack under a previous sentence. After the incident, he went into hiding, and was later detained in Plovdiv.

The case dates back to October 16. According to the investigation, the accused first headbutted one of the young men, then stabbed two others, aged 18 and 19.

The two injured are not in danger of life. The 18-year-old was operated on urgently at the “Pirogov“ hospital, and the 19-year-old was admitted to the Military Medical Academy.

The Sofia District Court must decide whether to impose the most severe measure of detention “detention“. Until the court's ruling, the accused is considered innocent.