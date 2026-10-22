Was the auditor of the Sungurlare Municipality released after testimony against the mayor?

The investigations against the mayors of Sungurlare and Belitsa continue after the actions of the Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Security Agency. The mayor of Sungurlare, Dimitar Gavazov, remains detained after a four-hour interrogation, and the mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, is in custody for up to 72 hours.

The operation in Sungurlare began on October 20. Documents have been seized from the municipal administration, and suspicions of fictitious reported activities, violations in the selection of contractors and discrepancies between the amounts paid and the work actually performed are being investigated.

Public procurements are being investigated

The deputy mayor of Sungurlare, Tatyana Ivanova, told Nova TV that she did not have accurate information about the subject of the investigation.

„I think four public procurements are under investigation, but I am not sure“, said Tatyana Ivanova.

A municipal auditor and an expert who dealt with public procurement were briefly detained and released. According to unofficial information cited by Nova TV, the two women testified against the mayor. Among those questioned is the regional leader of the MRF, Hristo Shirokov, who is under house arrest in another case.

Dimitar Gavazov's sister Magdalena Gavazova said that her brother may be detained because of his political choice. She stressed that party membership should not be a reason for persecution.

Action also in Belitsa

„We have the right to this choice“, said Magdalena Gavazova.

In Belitsa, searches were carried out in the municipality building and in the home of Radoslav Revanski, who is the deputy chairman of the MRF. According to initial information, the inspection is related to public procurement, projects of the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency and European funding.

Revanski's detention was accompanied by chants in his support. The leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, arrived at the scene and described the authorities' actions as political repression.

The prosecutor's office must assess whether the seized documents and the collected witness statements provide grounds for bringing charges. At the moment, the detentions and inspections have not established the guilt of the two mayors.

Sources: flagman.bg, nova.bg