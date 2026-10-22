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Man detained for vote buying in Malorad

Man detained for vote buying in Malorad

The 62-year-old man offered money to three residents before the runoff for mayor of the village. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against him

Oct 22, 2026 12:03 57

Man detained for vote buying in Malorad - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 62-year-old man from the Vratsa village of Malorad has been detained on suspicion of buying votes before the upcoming runoff for mayor. According to the Vratsa police, he offered money to three of his fellow villagers to vote for a certain candidate.

„The three confirmed that they had received money from him“, the Vratsa police reported.

The man has been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against him for vote buying. The case was established on October 21 after a police check.

The runoff is between two candidates

A second round of early mayoral elections is coming up in Malorad. Svetoslav Georgiev, nominated by the “Agricultural People's Union“, and Martin Dilovski from the “Bulgarian Voice“ party reached it.

In the first round, Georgiev received 335 votes, and Dilovski - 272. 834 people out of over 1,300 voters on the list voted for the village mayor.

The published information does not indicate the amount of the proposed amounts, as well as the candidate for whom, according to police data, a vote should have been cast.

Sources: bnrnews.bg


Bulgaria