Two killed in accident near Kavarna

Two people have died in an accident near Kavarna, Pro News Dobrich reported. The accident occurred in the area of the city, in the Dobrich region.

At the moment, official data on the identity and age of the victims, as well as the vehicles involved in the collision, have not been released. There is no confirmed information about other victims.

The causes of the accident are still being clarified. Additional data are expected from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dobrich, including on the mechanism of the accident and the organization of traffic in the area.

Sources: pronewsdobrich.bg