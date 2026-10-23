The mayors of Sungurlare and Belitsa remain in custody

The Burgas District Court has left the mayor of Sungurlare Dimitar Gavazov and the mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski in custody. The two have been imposed the most severe detention measure “detention in custody“.

Gavazov and Revanski were brought in under escort at around 5:30 p.m. They were detained during specialized operations of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime.

Charge of criminal conspiracy

The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office has brought the two mayors to criminal liability for participating in a criminal conspiracy for the purpose of trading in influence. The charge is under Art. 321, para. 6 of the Criminal Code.

Hristo Shirokov, regional chairman of “DPS - Novo nacho“-Burgas, is also accused in the same case. According to the prosecutor's office, the three conspired on the territory of the Sungurlare municipality in early 2024, and the alleged criminal activity continued until October 20, 2026.

Shirokov is under “house arrest“ in another criminal proceeding related to an investigation into crimes in the Burgas Water and Sewerage Company.

Protest in front of the Courthouse

Employees of the municipal administration in Sungurlare, as well as residents of the municipalities of Sungurlare, Belitsa, Aytos, Yambol, Yakoruda and Sliven, gathered in front of the Courthouse in Burgas in support of Dimitar Gavazov.

„The arrests are political“, said participants in the gathering.

After the announcement of the court decision, citizens surrounded the official car in which Gavazov and Revanski were taken to the investigative detention center to express their dissatisfaction.

The charges against the two mayors are allegations of the prosecutor's office and do not constitute proven guilt. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg, vesti.bg