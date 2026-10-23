The mayor of Kardzhali was questioned and released

The mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun was taken for questioning at the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior and released after a few hours. He is also the deputy chairman of the MRF. According to data from the Ministry of Interior, cited by NOVA, the reason was an inspection for which the mayor had not appeared for a long time. BNT presented the case as giving explanations, not as detention.

Police officers came to Mumun's office in the municipality between 9:30 and 10:00. According to him, he was initially told that he would be detained, but then he was taken to his home, where a search was carried out. The mayor said that nothing was found during the search. He was then taken to the district administration.

The check was based on a report from a former employee

From Mumyun's words, it became clear that the check was related to a report from a former employee of the municipality. She was disciplinary dismissed two years ago and claims that she was pressured to quit her job.

The case went through two courts, which ruled in favor of the municipality. The deputy mayor of Kardzhali and the municipal secretary were questioned during the same check a few weeks ago. At this stage, there is no information that Mumyun has been charged.

At around 1:30 p.m., the mayor left the police building, where he was greeted by deputies, mayors, municipal employees and supporters of the MRF. After his release, he described the actions as repression and pressure.

DPS and the government with different versions

“I am not a wanted criminal and I am not hiding“, Erol Mumun said after the interrogation.

The case caused tension in Kardzhali. Representatives of the DPS stated that the actions against the party's mayors were selective and politically motivated. MP Ayten Sabri asked why the checks specifically affected MPS mayors and made a comparison with a “second revival process“.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev rejected this claim. He stated that the institutions act on signals and data of corruption, and not because of the ethnicity or party affiliation of the persons being checked.

„I can say that we act exclusively and only on the basis of signals and data of corruption“, Rumen Radev stated.

According to the information cited by NOVA, there is no connection established between the taking of Myumyun and the arrests of the mayors of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski and Sungurlare Dimitar Gavazov.

Previous check in the municipality

After the interrogation, Myumyun recalled that a few months ago he was also taken to the police. At that time, the check was related to a public procurement for the construction of a dog shelter in Kardzhali. There are no publicly announced results of this inspection.

After his release, Erol Mumun returned to work in the municipality. He stated that he will continue to fulfill his duties. What the result of the new inspection will be has not yet been announced.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg