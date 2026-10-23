DGOB dismantles organized crime group smuggling goods from Turkey

The General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) neutralized the activities of an organized crime group smuggling goods from Turkey and subsequent sale in the country in a manner aimed at avoiding tax payments. This was announced by the directorate on its Facebook page, quoted by BTA.

The operation was carried out on October 20, four men aged between 32 and 49 were arrested, with no previous criminal records. The prosecutor's office has charged three of them.

During the investigation, it was established that over a period of two years, income from orders worth over a million euros was realized. The imported goods are perfumes and clothing, imitations of famous brands. Their sale on the territory of the country was carried out through its own website and a courier company. On the Internet platform, the items were advertised with images of original products at reduced prices, thereby misleading consumers, the Directorate of Counterfeiting and Counterfeiting noted.

During the police operations, 223 boxes of perfumes, 110 bags of imitation clothing and over 10,000 euros in cash were seized. The available items are nearly 5,000 pieces.

BTA recalls that a few days ago, the Directorate of Counterfeiting and Counterfeiting suspended the activities of an organized crime group for online financial fraud and four call centers in the country, through which calls were made to citizens of various EU countries. The financial damage caused to date has been estimated at 600,000 euros.