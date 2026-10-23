The NSO officer was charged because of Koltuklieva

The Military Appellate Prosecutor's Office has charged the National Security Service officer with causing moderate bodily harm in connection with the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in Sofia. The officer has been ordered to be detained for 72 hours.

The prosecutor's office is yet to submit a request to the court for a preventive measure “detention in custody“. The investigation continues, with the journalist and some of the witnesses being questioned. New interrogations, analysis of the available video recordings and appointment of the necessary experts are pending.

The incident took place in front of the headquarters of the political formation, where Koltuklieva was waiting for the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova. The released footage shows the journalist opening the door of the official car in which Dotsova was, and seconds later an NSO employee pushes her and she falls on her back on the sidewalk.

After the incident, Koltuklieva sought medical help at the Military Medical Academy, and was later admitted to the “St. Sophia“ hospital. She testified before the Military Appellate Prosecutor's Office and stated that she was hit in the shoulder and knocked to the ground while holding her phone and asking questions.

Mikhaela Dotsova expressed regret for what happened and described the use of excessive force as “unacceptable“. She explained that she was startled when Koltuklieva opened the car door, but did not see the collision with the security guard.