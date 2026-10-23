Shooting near Paris: one dead, five injured

One person has died and five others were injured in a shooting in the Trappes area, a suburb of Paris. The suspect has been arrested and identified as Kevin T., born in 1987. He has previous convictions.

During a search of his home in Plaisir, in the Yvelines department, police found a device described by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office as a booby trap. It was made up of three gas cylinders, electrical wires and a timer.

The Paris anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into suspected targeted killing linked to terrorist intentions. Illegal possession of a weapon is also being investigated.

Racist motive being investigated

Trap Mayor Ali Rabe said the attack could have been motivated by Islamophobia. "This is an attack of a racist, possibly Islamophobic nature," he told reporters.

President Emmanuel Macron visited the scene of the attack and said the attacker had wanted to target people of immigrant origin. The French head of state described the incident as a “racist terrorist act“.

“People should not give in to fear or anger“, Emmanuel Macron urged.

The investigation must establish the motives for the shooting, the exact sequence of actions and the purpose of the trap that was opened. At the moment, the suspect has not been convicted, and allegations about his role and motivation are subject to verification within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Sources: bta.bg