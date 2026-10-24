Dr. Karadjov: 95% of street drugs in Plovdiv are fentanyl

95% of street drugs in Plovdiv are fentanyl, and heroin has practically disappeared from the market. This is what Dr. Yulian Karadjov claims in an episode of the “Telegraph Podcast“. The publication does not indicate the number of samples on which the assessment is based.

“In Plovdiv, almost all the samples collected are fentanyl, not heroin! There is practically no heroin“, says Karadjov. According to him, this is not stolen medical fentanyl, but a substance produced with precursors sold online.

Warning about mixing drugs

According to Karadjov, street fentanyl is diluted with paracetamol and caffeine in primitive mixtures. He explains that in such production, individual doses can contain very different amounts of the active substance.

“There is nothing in one dose, and the next contains a concentration that is deadly for breathing“, the expert says. He compares the risk to “Russian roulette“, since the user does not know how much fentanyl is in the purchased dose.

Karadzhov also claims that cocaine mixed with fentanyl is already being imported into Bulgaria. According to him, this trend comes from the United States and increases the risk of severe addiction. As another dangerous group of substances, he points to nitazenes, which he says are already associated with severe cases of withdrawal.

Criticisms of measures against drug trafficking

According to Karadjov, the losses of drug traffickers from police and border operations are no more than a few percent. He claims that after major raids, there is usually no shortage of a given drug on the street.

“The losses for drug traffickers from all police and border operations are no more than a few percent“, says Dr. Karadjov.

He assesses the long-standing war on drugs as unsuccessful and believes that the repressive approach leads to more concentrated and more dangerous substances.

Warning about laughing gas

In the conversation, Karadjov also commented on the use of laughing gas by young people. According to him, frequent inhalation can affect the nervous system, as it affects vitamin B12. He links this to a risk of anemia, paresis and paralysis in some users.

The expert also spoke about the use of amphetamines in military operations, claiming that such substances have been used by various armies since World War II. According to him, the goal is for soldiers to be more energetic and to withstand prolonged operations.

Karadzhov also rejects the claim that every person becomes addicted from the first use of a drug. He emphasizes that reactions to psychoactive substances are different and in some people, use can cause paranoia or other severe conditions, instead of the expected feeling of pleasure.

Sources: dariknews.bg