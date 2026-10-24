69-year-old man injured in fight in Petrich

A 69-year-old man was injured in a physical altercation between two warring groups in Petrich. The report was filed shortly after 1:00 a.m. on October 22, and the conflict occurred in the area of \u200b\u200bZdravets Street, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Blagoevgrad announced.

Police teams were sent to the scene, who brought the tension under control and prevented the conflict from escalating more seriously. The victim suffered a hematoma on his head and is out of danger to his life.

„The injured man has a hematoma on his head, but is out of danger to his life“, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Blagoevgrad announced.

The fight caused material damage to two cars. The competent prosecutor's office has been notified of the case and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

New tension between the same groups

On the night of October 24, there was a new fight between the same groups. BNR reported that in attempts to control the situation, police officers fired shots into the air, and additional forces were sent to Petrich from Sandanski and Blagoevgrad.

As of the time of the BNR publication, there is no information about any injuries or arrests in the second incident. The investigation into the first case continues.