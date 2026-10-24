Businessman Slavi Binev was shot dead in the capital's Pavlovo district. The information has been confirmed by the General Directorate of the National Police to NOVA.

Forensic scientists are working at the crime scene. At the moment, there is no officially reported data on the detained perpetrator, the motive for the shooting or the weapon used to commit the crime.

The victim was the president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation. The police have not announced any additional details about the course of the investigation.

The institutions are expected to provide more information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the actions to identify the perpetrator.