Three arrested for the murder of Slavi Binev

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a businessman in the capital's "Pavlovo" district. They were located on the "Trakia" highway.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. NOVA reported that the emergency services were called at 10:28 a.m., and the ambulance arrived within seven minutes. The medics pronounced the man dead on the spot. The information about the murder was confirmed by the "National Police" Main Directorate to the television.

A worker at the businessman's house reported the shooting. He said that people had come to the house, heard shots and when he went to check, he saw the deceased. “Some people came to the house, they heard shots“, the worker said, according to the information quoted by the television.

The motive for the crime has not yet been confirmed. According to unconfirmed information, the attempt may have occurred after a domestic scandal. According to unofficial data, the businessman was shot in the head and body.

The detainees were found in “Thrace“

At the moment, there is no officially announced information about the identity of the three detainees, about charges being filed or about a request for permanent arrest. It has not been announced whether the prosecutor's office will file a request for the most severe measure of detention.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement is expected to clarify the role of each of the detainees, the reason for the shooting and the way in which they left Sofia.

Who was the murdered businessman

The murdered businessman was the president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation. He later entered politics and in 2007 became a member of the European Parliament. In 2009, he was re-elected as an MEP.

In 2014, he was elected as a deputy to the National Assembly, and in December of the same year, he headed the parliamentary committee on culture. His appointment caused protests and on December 8, he resigned. In the 2017 elections, he was a candidate for MP from the MRF list.