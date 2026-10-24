Three businessmen killed in three months

Three businessmen were killed in Bulgaria in nearly three months. The latest case is with Slavi Binev, who was shot on October 24 in the capital's "Pavlovo" district. Earlier, Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv and Vladimir Yankov in Bankya were killed.

The report of a man shot was submitted to the 112 telephone number at around 10:18 a.m. According to bTV, the call was made by an acquaintance of Binev, who stated that several people had gone to him, and then he heard shots.

Three men have been detained as alleged perpetrators. They were stopped at the 54th kilometer of the "Trakia" highway, near the "Trayanovi vrata" tunnel. Two pistols were found in the car and on the detainees. According to initial data, one weapon was thrown away immediately before the car stopped, and the second was found in a bag of one of the men.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lyubomir Nikolov announced that the main version is related to unsettled financial relations. Investigators are checking the relationship between Binev and the three men who were his guests before the shooting. According to initial data, the detainees were engaged in the construction business.

„I believe that the act cannot be classified as one of a commissioned nature“, said Lyubomir Nikolov.

According to him, there was a long-standing business relationship between Binev and the detainees and a spontaneous situation probably arose that led to the shooting. The three have been detained, but at the time of the initial reports there is no evidence of charges being filed, which is why their guilt has not been established.

The murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv

On September 30, 53-year-old Iliyan Filipov, associated with the transport and construction business and with the football club „Botev“ (Plovdiv), of which he is president, was killed.

The shooting was reported at around 1:00 a.m. According to the prosecutor's office, Filipov was shot in a parking lot in front of a residential building in Plovdiv. The police and medical teams have confirmed his death, and a pre-trial investigation for intentional murder has been initiated in the case.

Filipov is among the founders and leaders of PIMK. In the first hours after the crime, the police and the prosecutor's office announced that they were working on all versions, without indicating a leading motive.

The case of Vladimir Yankov in Bankya

On July 27, 56-year-old Vladimir Yankov was found dead in a house in Bankya. The case is being investigated as an intentional murder by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Yankov had developed a business importing coffee, tea and vending machine equipment from Italy. Media publications are discussing a version of the theft of a digital crypto wallet with significant assets, but it has not been officially confirmed by investigators.

Slavi Binev, Iliyan Filipov and Vladimir Yankov were killed under different circumstances. A common motive between the three crimes has not been established.