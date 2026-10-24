Hunter fatally shoots mushroom picker near Gorno Dryanovo

A 69-year-old man from Gorno Dryanovo died on the spot after being shot in the forest above the village. He was there to collect mushrooms. The incident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. in the Tsarna Reka area, between Kovachevitsa and Gorno Dryanovo, reported „24 Chasa“.

According to initial data, the shot was fired by a hunter who was participating in a wild boar hunt. According to the publication, the hunting dogs chased a moving object, after which the hunter fired. It was later found that he hit the mushroom picker in the back. The man died on the spot.

The hunter is a general practitioner from Gotse Delchev, according to initial media data. According to publications, he explained to the arriving police that he had confused the mushroom picker with a wild boar. This version has not yet been confirmed by an official statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the prosecutor's office.

The cause of death is being investigated

The district investigation service has opened pre-trial proceedings for causing death due to ignorance or negligence in exercising an occupation or other legally regulated activity that is a source of increased danger, reported “24 hours“.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being clarified. The exact distance between the hunter and the victim, visibility in the area, the trajectory of the shot and whether hunting safety rules were observed are yet to be established.

In the initial publications, there is a discrepancy about the settlement from which the deceased came. “24 hours“ points to Gorno Dryanovo, while Lupa.bg reports a man from Dolno Dryanovo. The name of the deceased has not been released. There is no publicly reported information about charges being filed or a detention order against the hunter.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, e-79.com, lupa.bg