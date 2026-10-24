A young man died, another was seriously injured in a crash near Devene

One young man died and another was seriously injured after a crash in the Vratsa village of Devene. The two were traveling towards Vratsa in a “Volkswagen Golf“ when the car lost control, entered the oncoming lane and went onto the sidewalk.

According to information from “24 Chasa“, the car first hit a tree and then a parked car. During the collision, one of the young men was thrown from the car. The medics who arrived at the scene determined that his condition was very serious.

Due to the severity of the injuries, a medical helicopter was called and was waiting at the site near the Vratsa hospital. While the ambulance was transporting the injured man to Vratsa, he died.

The other young man was admitted to the intensive care unit. The air medical aid team remained on standby until the doctors in Vratsa decided whether the injured man should be transported for treatment to a capital hospital.

Sources: 24chasa.bg