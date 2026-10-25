Policeman attacked after trying to stop mass fight

A man has been detained after a mass fight and an attack on a police officer in the village of Damyanovo in the Sevlievo region. The conflict between members of two families broke out on Saturday evening in front of one of the polling stations in the settlement.

A car parked near the station was damaged in the collision. A policeman guarding the polling station intervened to stop the fight, but was attacked. According to NOVA, he suffered minor injuries to his face.

The man, identified as a participant in the conflict and responsible for the damage to the car, was detained after additional police teams arrived. There is currently no evidence that he has been charged.

Ministry of Interior: The case is not related to the elections

The Ministry of Interior states that the conflict is domestic and has no relation to the election process. “The beating has nothing to do with the election process“, the Ministry of Interior states.

According to the department, the tension arose after consuming a large amount of alcohol. Information about the causes of the clash is part of the initial data on the case.

Procedural and investigative actions have been taken

The situation in Damyanovo is calm, and an increased police presence has not been introduced, since according to law enforcement agencies there is no need for it.

Procedural and investigative actions have been taken on the case. All circumstances surrounding the fight, the attack on the police officer, and the damage to the car are yet to be clarified.