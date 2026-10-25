Report of illegal campaigning and a non-working machine in Gabrovo

The voter turnout in Gabrovo district as of 4:00 p.m. is 17.30%. In Gabrovo municipality, 9,375 people out of 52,514 voters on the list voted.

In Dryanovo, 1,448 people out of 7,252 voters went to the polls. In Sevlievo, 4,669 out of 30,176 people voted, and in Tryavna – 1642 out of 9102 voters on the list.

Signal for agitation in Gabrovo

The District Election Commission in Gabrovo worked on a signal for agitation from an electronic screen located at a central intersection in the city. After the commission's intervention, the agitation materials stopped being broadcast.

„Election day is proceeding normally“

This was stated in connection with the organization of voting in the district. The information was reported by BTA's correspondent in Gabrovo Radoslav Parvanov.

Problem with a machine in Tryavna

A voting machine did not work in section No. 1 in Tryavna. No further information was provided about the cause of the failure and the subsequent actions.