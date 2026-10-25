Demerdzhiev: Slavi Binev knew his killer

Slavi Binev knew the accused for his murder and the two had communicated many times. This was stated by Ivan Demerdzhiev, who described the relationship between them as close. According to him, the crime does not resemble typical contract killings, in which the victim is waited for by a hired perpetrator.

“The people who were there during the murder had repeatedly met and talked to him“, said Demerdzhiev. He added that these were people allowed into Binev's home by him and his family.

One accused out of the three detained

Binev was shot on October 24 at his home in the capital's "Pavlovo" district. The shooting was reported shortly after 10:00 a.m. Three people were detained in connection with the case, found on the "Trakia" highway in the area of the "Trayanovi Vrata" tunnel.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has charged one of them with premeditated murder. According to the prosecutor's office, he shot Binev once in the face. The accused has been detained for up to 72 hours, and the prosecutor's office has filed a request for a permanent measure of "detention in custody."

The other two detainees have not been charged at this time. Prosecutor Nikolay Nikolaev said that there is still not enough evidence in the case to bring charges against them. A weapon was also found, which is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The motive for the murder is being investigated

The motive is still being clarified. The prosecutor's office indicates that there was a business relationship between Binev and the accused. The Ministry of Interior is investigating the circumstances that led to the murder, as well as the role of the other two detainees.

“It cannot be compared to other murders, whatever attempts at speculation are being made“, commented Demerdzhiev. He described the suggestions about Binev's relations as unacceptable and stated that such allegations tarnish his memory.

Slavi Binev was a politician, MEP and coalition partner in the “Borisov 3“ cabinet. The next procedural action in the case is the consideration of the request for the defendant's permanent arrest.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, euronews.bg