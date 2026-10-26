Botyo Botev: The murders of Binev and Filipov are different, do not portend a new wave

The cases of the deaths of Slavi Binev and Iliyan Filipov are of a different nature and do not give grounds for predicting a new wave of murders. This was stated by the criminalist Botyo Botev, former head of the "Homicide" sector at the SDVR.

According to him, the two cases are probably related to conflicts in financial and personal relationships, but their development is different.

The case of Slavi Binev

According to Botev, the murder of Slavi Binev was probably not planned in advance. He suggests that the three men who visited the businessman at his home may have gone to resolve a dispute related to business relations and money, and not with the intention of killing him.

“They probably had some business relations, which, however, led to contradictions amid misunderstandings,“, Botev pointed out.

The criminalist believes that the conflict may have escalated suddenly and led to a fatal outcome. According to him, if the murder had been prepared in advance, the perpetrators would probably have acted differently.

Botev highly appreciated the quick actions of the investigators after the case. He stressed that the timely identification of the suspects was important because of the possibility that they could leave the country and head for Turkey.

Different assessment of the case of Iliyan Filipov

In the case of Iliyan Filipov, the conflict had been brewing over time, and the decision to murder was premeditated and organized, believes Botyo Botev. Filipov is the owner of the football club “Botev“ (Plovdiv).

The criminalist drew attention to the fact that the victim and the suspect had known each other for years. In his words, a long acquaintance does not exclude serious contradictions when business interests are involved.

Botev expressed doubt that the person initially presented as the direct perpetrator necessarily carried out the murder. He also pointed to a masked man seen on video in the area of the crime scene, suggesting that he may be the direct perpetrator.

This is the forensic scientist's assessment of the available footage, not an established fact of the investigation.

No prediction of a new wave

Botyo Botev called for the two cases to be examined separately, without hasty generalizations about a return to the years of organized crime.

He did not commit to a prediction of whether new murders were imminent and emphasized that individual crimes were not sufficient for such a conclusion.

“You cannot reason like that“, said the forensic scientist regarding the question of whether society should expect a new wave of murders.