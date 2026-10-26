A mass fight in Petrich ended with two injured and police intervention. The fight took place on October 23 in the area of \u200b\u200b“Zdravets“ Street, the Appellate Prosecutor's Office reported - Sofia.

The alarm was filed on the 112 telephone number. Upon arrival, police officers found groups of people who continued to throw bricks, stones and bottles at each other. Pyrotechnics were also used during the conflict, and some of the objects were aimed at uniformed officers. After the police intervened, the participants fled.

A man and a woman were injured. According to initial reports, the man suffered a cut to the head, and the woman suffered a leg injury caused by a heavy object.

The participants were identified from camera recordings

After the incident, the police took operational and search actions and reviewed video camera recordings in the area. The participants were identified and detained for up to 24 hours.

From the recorded explanations, it became clear that the conflict arose due to previous contradictions between representatives of three families.

According to the prosecutor's office, the actions violated public order and created a danger to the life and health of people in the area.

„The act is qualified as petty hooliganism.“

The participants in the fight were imposed administrative penalties of „detention in a structural unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs“ for a period of 13 days.

A case has been opened in the Blagoevgrad District Prosecutor's Office, Territorial Department – Petrich.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg