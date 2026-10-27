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Customs fraud revealed when declaring Chinese goods

Customs fraud revealed when declaring Chinese goods

An administrative violation act will be drawn up in the case

Oct 27, 2026 10:14 83

Customs fraud revealed when declaring Chinese goods - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

Customs officers from the Territorial Directorate of Customs Varna revealed an attempt to evade due state receivables when importing 7,502,700 galvanized steel screws for concrete and wood from China with a total weight of over 15.774 tons.

The goods arrived in a sea container at the Varna-West Customs checkpoint. After a risk analysis by officers from the “Customs Intelligence and Investigation” department and additional checks regarding the declared tariff code, it became clear that an additional anti-dumping duty of 86.5% should be imposed on the entire shipment.

An administrative violation act will be drawn up in the case - customs fraud under the Customs Act. The goods were detained as the subject of the violation because the value of the avoided public state receivables exceeds 35% of the customs value.


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