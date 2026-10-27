Five detained after mass fight in Kardzhali

Five men have been detained after a mass fight on a street in Kardzhali. Two men aged 19 and 26 were injured in the fight, the ODMVR-Kardzhali reported.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 am. According to initial data, a scandal broke out between a group of men, which escalated into a physical fight.

The detainees are aged 22, 25, 31, 35 and 36. They are suspected of having beaten the two victims. The statement does not provide any other information about the participants.

Police teams arrived at the scene and stopped the fight. During the inspection, an axe and wooden bars were found and seized.

“The cause of the conflict is still being clarified“, reports the ODMVR-Kardzhali.

An investigation into the case for hooliganism has been launched. At the moment, there is no information about charges being filed or any follow-up measures being taken against the detainees.