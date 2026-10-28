Reports of knife attacks alarmed residents of Varna

Residents of block 142 in the Varna neighborhood "Mladost" claim that they have been living in fear for weeks because of a series of aggressive acts by their neighbor. Based on the complaints and reports submitted, the Ministry of Interior's Regional Office - Varna has opened a case.

One of the latest cases was filmed by security cameras in a diner. According to the employee at the establishment, the woman entered around 3:00 a.m. with a knife in her hand, hit the counter and broke a POS terminal.

„She entered around 3:00 a.m. "Without saying a word, she started hitting the counter with the knife and broke the POS terminal," the employee says.

Hours later, the woman also entered a neighboring beauty salon. A worker there claims that she was thrown a ceramic pot along with her mother.

Neighbors describe other cases

According to residents living in the entrance, heavy items were thrown from the woman's balcony a few days ago, including computers, monitors, laptops and bags with documents. About an hour later, she hit an unknown woman in the back on the street near an auto parts store, neighbors also claim.

A young woman from the same floor says that when she was coming home with friends, her neighbor jumped out at her, shouting "Police, thieves!", banged on the front door and tried to attack her.

Residents say they are afraid to let their children go to the store alone and to take their pets out. They claim that the neighbor has a mental illness, but there is no official confirmation of this information in the publication.

Intervention of the prosecutor's office is expected

The neighbors are planning a general meeting of the condominium, at which they will discuss a procedure under the Condominium Management Act. They state that such a measure will not solve the problem, but will only move it to another place.

The Ministry of Interior's Office - Varna announced that after the case is closed, the materials will be handed over to the prosecutor's office. After that, the prosecutor's office can file a request with the court for placement for treatment. Until the competent authorities pronounce the verdict, the allegations of the attacks and the woman's condition have not been established by a court act that has entered into force.

Sources: nova.bg