19 people detained for migrant trafficking

19 people have been detained in a specialized police operation against an alleged organized crime group for migrant trafficking through Bulgaria. The network used specially built caches in trucks and cars, the General Directorate of the “Border Police“ announced.

The operation was carried out on October 27 by officers of the “Countering Illegal Migration“ Directorate within the framework of pre-trial proceedings under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. According to investigators, the group has been operating since March 2026.

Migrants were accommodated in Sofia

According to the investigation, migrants were illegally brought into Bulgaria through caches in trucks. They were then accommodated in apartments in Sofia and from there transported to Western European countries.

Caches were used for the transport in both cars and trucks. The operation covered Sofia, Sofia Region, Pernik, Silistra and Blagoevgrad. A total of 19 Bulgarian and Syrian citizens were detained, who are suspected of participating in the network.

Four are accused

As part of the operation, procedural and investigative actions were carried out at five addresses and in two cars. Witnesses were questioned, and the collected materials were reported to a supervising prosecutor from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Charges were brought against three Syrian citizens with permanent resident status in Bulgaria and one Bulgarian citizen. The four have been charged with participating in an organized criminal group related to illegal assistance to migrants.

They have been detained by a prosecutor's order for up to 72 hours. Another alleged organizer - a Syrian citizen - has been charged in absentia as he is hiding outside the country.

The investigation into the case continues. The detainees and the accused are considered innocent until a verdict comes into effect.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg