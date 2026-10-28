Serious accident with a TIR near Gorski Izvor, one person died

One person died in a serious accident between a passenger car and a TIR on the E-80 road near the Dimitrovgrad village of Gorski Izvor. According to information published by Darik, the driver of the car entered oncoming traffic, after which he collided head-on with the heavy truck. He died on the spot.

Three police cars and one fire truck were sent to the scene of the accident. At the moment, no data has been provided on the condition of the TIR driver. The causes of the accident are being clarified.

Due to the accident, traffic on the I-8 Plovdiv-Haskovo road in the section between Gorski Izvor and Klokotnitsa has been temporarily restricted. Travelers are being rerouted via Gorski Izvor, Kasnakovo and Klokotnitsa, with traffic being regulated by police officers.

Sources: dariknews.bg, dimitrovgrad.bgvesti.net