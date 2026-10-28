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Illegal cigarette factory uncovered near Karnobat

Illegal cigarette factory uncovered near Karnobat

The operation involved the Directorate General of Border Police, the Border Police and the State Security Service. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office

Oct 28, 2026 22:59 80

Illegal cigarette factory uncovered near Karnobat - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A high-tech illegal cigarette factory was uncovered in the Karnobat region during a joint specialized operation by the Directorate General of Border Police, the Border Police and the State Security Service. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, BNT reported.

At the moment, no details have been released about the scale of the illegal production, the organization of the activity or the results of the services' actions. No data has been reported on detainees, quantities of cigarettes or the equipment found on site.

Additional information on the case is expected to be presented on October 29. More details about the functioning of the factory and the procedural actions taken are expected to become known then.


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