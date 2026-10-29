The identity of the deceased Hungarian driver has been established

The identity of the Hungarian driver who died in the serious accident on the Sofia-Ruse road near the village of Maslarevo has been established. The incident occurred on October 28 in a collision between two trucks, after which a bus with 38 people crashed into them. The drivers of the two heavy goods vehicles died on the spot, and there were no injuries among the passengers in the bus.

A DNA examination was ordered to establish the identity of the foreign driver and international assistance was requested. The causes of the accident are being investigated by the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo.

They are checking several versions

Investigators are working on all possible versions. “The versions are the usual ones of falling asleep, fainting, technical malfunction, some kind of accident on the road, which are the result of fatigue, speeding, conditions and wet“, said the spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo Ilian Blagoev.

At the moment, no specific cause for the collision has been specified. Inspections and expert examinations are pending to clarify the sequence of events and the actions of the drivers before the impact.

The section was repaired in 2024.

The Regional Road Administration in Veliko Tarnovo stated that the road in the area is in good technical and operational condition. The asphalt pavement was replaced in 2024, and new markings were recently laid.

“Specifically, this section is in good technical and operational condition. Repairs were carried out in 2024 to replace the asphalt pavement, and markings were soon installed - no holes, no bumps, no ruts," said engineer Yordan Mateev from the Regional Road Administration.

According to him, a project will be prepared for speed limits and the installation of transverse noise markings in the section.