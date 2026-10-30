Investigating a case of a dog run over by a municipal truck

The police are investigating a case in which a garbage truck owned by the Chuprene municipality ran over a pet dog in the village of Gorni Lom and left the scene without stopping. The incident occurred about a week before October 30, and evidence is already being collected and witnesses are being questioned in the case.

The dog was named Lisa and was a pet of 77-year-old Zana Ivanova. The woman went out to throw out the trash, and the animal followed her. According to her, she heard a bang, turned around and saw her dog run over.

„I threw out the trash and I'm coming back. And the moment I return, I hear a thud, I turn around – the dog has been run over“, Ivanova said.

According to her story, the truck continued its journey without anyone in it getting out to check what had happened. There was a driver and two workers on the vehicle. Ivanova stated that after the incident she threw the dog's body away herself and cleaned the blood from the street.

Her daughter Sladolina Mihaylova said that she found her mother very upset. “However, she was my friend in life. Wherever she went, she was with me“, Ivanova shared.

The police are collecting evidence

The alarm to the Chuprene municipality was filed by the owner's granddaughter. The municipality has sent a written statement, but has not sent a representative to explain who the driver was and what responsibility he may bear.

There is also a recording from a security camera on a nearby house in the case. bTV has filed a report with the Ministry of Interior after gaining access to the video. The police have announced that the investigation is ongoing and the circumstances surrounding the incident and the driver's actions after it are yet to be clarified.

It is not yet clear whether the driver will be sanctioned. The data on the incident do not establish at this stage whether the driver noticed the animal and at what speed the truck was moving.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg