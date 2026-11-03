Bomb threats in Burgas and Yambol, plane searched

Reports of bombs have been received at the courthouse buildings in Burgas and Yambol, as well as at the municipality building in Yambol. A plane from Bergamo that landed at Sofia Airport was also searched after an email threat. No explosive device was found during the search of the aircraft, bTV reported, citing information from the Ministry of Interior.

In Burgas, police officers searched the corridors of the courthouse building. The employees were not evacuated and continued working. In Yambol, searches were carried out at the courthouse and the municipality building, and evacuation was likewise not necessary.

The report concerning the plane was announced by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior. According to him, the aircraft landed at Sofia Airport, where officers from the Specialized Counter-Terrorism Unit searched it for a possible explosive device.

“The unpleasant thing is that they have now started involving some of the airlines as well, which means that the aircraft's route has to be changed and the relevant measures have to be taken,” said Lyubomir Nikolov.

Nikolov said that the new reports once again contained claims that bombs had been planted. In the case of the previous threat, which caused a flight from London to Sofia to be diverted to Budapest, the specific sender is still being identified.

In previous similar cases, email addresses from which the messages were sent had been identified. The IP addresses had been registered in other European countries.

The chief commissioner assured that Ministry of Interior officers respond to every report received according to an established protocol. At present, there is no information about any specific terrorist intentions or actions. Security measures at the airports have been strengthened, and readiness to respond is being maintained.