Court to Review Detention Measure for Man Accused of Dog’s Death

The Sofia District Court is expected to review the detention measure of 43-year-old Yordan Atanasov, who is accused of causing the death of a dog in the capital’s „Krastova Vada“ neighborhood.

According to the investigation, the incident took place on November 1 at around 8:50 p.m. Atanasov has been charged with kicking hard a Yorkshire terrier named Knopa. The animal died as a result of the blow, and the prosecution describes the act as having been committed with particular cruelty.

After he was declared wanted, the accused turned himself in to the Sofia Directorate of the Interior together with his lawyer. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office brought criminal charges against him and ordered his detention for up to 72 hours.

What the investigation has established

As part of the pre-trial proceedings, witnesses have been questioned, identification procedures have been conducted and a video-technical expert assessment has been prepared. The prosecution is expected to submit a request to the court for the accused to be remanded in custody.

The court is to determine whether there are grounds for the accused to remain in detention. At this stage, his guilt has not been established by a final and binding conviction.

The law provides for a sentence of between 2 and 8 years’ imprisonment for the offense with which he has been charged.

Protest against animal cruelty scheduled

The case has sparked public outrage. A protest against animal cruelty has been scheduled for November 4 in front of the National Assembly.

„Acts of aggression of any kind are absolutely intolerable and must be eradicated from society by every possible means,“ Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

Sources: bntnews.bg