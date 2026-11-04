Young man stabbed to death in Sliven

A young man was stabbed to death in Sliven, and police are searching for a suspect in the attack. According to initial information, an argument broke out between the two men. They knew each other, and during the conflict one of them stabbed the other with a knife.

After the attack, the suspect fled. Police presence has been increased in Sliven, with teams deployed at various locations across the city. Officers are stopping and checking vehicles in an attempt to find the wanted man.

Police confirmed to bTV that “this concerns a serious criminal offense.” So far, the names of the victim and the wanted man, as well as further details about the cause of the conflict, have not been made public.