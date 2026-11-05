Four detained in operation targeting imports from China in Varna

Four people have been detained in an operation in Varna targeting alleged tax crimes linked to imports of goods from China, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

According to him, customs officials and commercial companies are involved in the case. The goods were imported either through smuggling or at undervalued prices, which, according to the minister, caused serious damage to the state budget.

“There are four detainees, two of whom are senior customs officials,” Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

The other two detainees are representatives of companies that, according to the minister, participated in these practices. The names of those detained have not been disclosed, nor have specific amounts for the alleged damage been announced.

The extent of the damage is still being established

Demerdzhiev said that the scale of the alleged fraud would only now be determined. At present, there is no information indicating political protection, he added.

“Any such structure exposed to a risk of corruption will remain the focus of our attention at all times,” the minister said.

At this stage, the only confirmed facts are that four people have been detained and that the operation is linked to investigations into imports from China. Further action and any potential charges will depend on the evidence collected and on determining the extent of the damage.