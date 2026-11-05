Two Injured in Crash on the Hemus Motorway

Two people were injured in a crash involving a passenger car and a truck on the Hemus Motorway in the direction of Sofia. The accident occurred at the 43rd kilometre.

The driver and passenger in the car were injured. Both were taken to hospital, the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior told the Bulgarian News Agency.

“The driver and passenger in the car were taken to hospital,” the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said.

Traffic in the area of the crash is moving in two lanes and is being regulated by a Traffic Police team. An inspection of the scene is under way.

So far, no information has been provided about the causes of the collision or the condition of the injured people.

Sources: 24chasa.bg