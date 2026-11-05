Court of Appeal leaves suspect in Slavi Binev murder in custody

The Sofia Court of Appeal has upheld the remand measure of detention in custody for Eyup Temiz, who is charged with the murder of businessman Slavi Binev. The hearing was held behind closed doors, and the judicial panel upheld the most severe procedural measure.

The court justified its decision by citing a “real danger that he might evade justice or commit another offence”. The ruling is final and concerns only the remand measure, not the defendant’s guilt.

Arrested about an hour after the murder

The crime was committed on 24 October at the businessman’s home. Eyup Temiz was arrested about an hour after the murder.

Two other people were also detained during the initial police operation. In the course of the investigation, their procedural status was changed and both became witnesses in the case.

The measure was appealed

Temiz appealed the decision of the Sofia City Court, which ordered his continued detention. However, the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the first-instance court.

Thus, the defendant remains in custody while the criminal proceedings continue. All procedural actions in the case are yet to be carried out and assessed, and the final decision on his guilt will be taken as part of the court proceedings.

Sources: dunavmost.com, bntnews.bg, focus-news.net