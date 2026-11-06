Three defendants face 14 charges over assaults in Sofia

Three defendants are facing a total of 14 charges over a series of attacks in Sofia. The cases involve assaults in bars and on the street, while one of the accused was mistakenly released from custody and returned to the courtroom on his own.

The accused are 28-year-old Miroslav Tsakov and brothers Krasimir and Tsvetan Pantovi, aged 19 and 22, respectively. According to Georgi Kodzhanikolov, spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, a total of 14 charges have been brought against the three. “This is completely deliberate, targeted and unprovoked aggression,” he said.

The attack in a nightclub

One of the main cases took place on the night of February 28 at a bar on “Sixth of September” Street. According to the prosecution, the three began attacking customers without provocation. Security footage shows them overturning tables and chairs and kicking a man who had fallen to the ground.

After leaving the establishment, the attacks continued in the area around the National Palace of Culture. There, two men were stopped and asked for money while being threatened. During the subsequent assault, one of them suffered a broken nose and had teeth knocked out. He underwent emergency surgery at Pirogov, and his treatment is continuing with temporary implants.

Ten injured in an earlier incident

The charges also cover an attack on November 11 last year at a fast-food establishment on “Georgi Sava Rakovski” Street. According to the prosecution, the three got into a confrontation with customers, after which they used knives and beat one of the men who had tried to stop the altercation. A total of 10 people were injured.

Charges in this case include causing moderate bodily harm for hooligan motives, destruction of property, hooliganism and robbery. After the first attack, the three were released on bail, while following the February incident they were remanded in custody.

Investigation into the release

During a court hearing, Krasimir Pantov appeared without an escort. He told the court that he had been mistakenly released from custody. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that he had appeared voluntarily, after which he was detained again in the courtroom.

The Ministry of Justice announced that the Directorate General for the Execution of Sentences had launched an investigation to establish how the release had occurred. Pantov is being held at Sofia Prison, but it has not yet been stated who is responsible for the oversight.

The defence has expressed a desire to reach an agreement with the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office while the case is still in the pre-trial phase. No such agreement has been reached so far.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg