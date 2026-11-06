The Weapon Used to Kill Businessman Iliyan Filipov Has Been Found

The firearm used to kill 53-year-old Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov has been found and admitted to the case as physical evidence. This was confirmed by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecution has not disclosed where the weapon was found or whether any traces that could assist the investigation were discovered on it. It has also not been specified whether the finding changes the current theory about the perpetrator.

The Suspect Remains in Custody

The murder was committed on September 30, 2026, in Plovdiv. The victim was shot in front of an elevator in a residential building in the “Hristo Smirnenski” district.

On October 1, the prosecution charged 51-year-old Slavcho Megerov. According to investigators, he is suspected of premeditated murder. The suspect remains in custody after the court imposed the most severe remand measure—“detention in custody.”

The weapon that was found is now part of the evidence in the pre-trial proceedings. The investigation will establish what traces can be extracted from it and whether they are relevant to the charges.

“At present, no further statements to the media by the police and the prosecution are planned,” the prosecution said.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

The motive for the murder is personal, stemming from unresolved financial relations.

This was said by supervising prosecutor Dimitar Molev. It was not made clear what sum was involved. “The investigation is currently under way, and we are collecting new evidence. We have information in this regard, but I cannot provide specifics,” Molev said.

The two men had known each other for quite some time, had a close relationship, and also had business relations.

Under the law, he has been rehabilitated. From 1993 to 2020, he was convicted of numerous crimes. Murder committed by him as a minor, theft, and participation in an organized criminal group, Molev said.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bta.bg