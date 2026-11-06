Workers from Gurkovo block the Republic Pass again

Workers at a factory in Gurkovo have blocked the Republic Pass again. The company is owned by businessman Kolyo Atanasov, who was detained during a GDBOP operation in the town.

A total of four people were detained during the operation. They have all been released without charges being brought, including Atanasov. NOVA reported the renewed blockade.

The investigation continues

Communications equipment and computers were seized from the businessman’s office and properties. The investigation is focused on illegal surveillance and the use of special technical means to gather information.

Tracking devices were sought during the searches. So far, there is no information that charges have been brought against Atanasov or any of the other detainees.

Work at the factory is at the center of the protest

Atanasov’s company is a leading producer of metal packaging in Bulgaria and Europe. The workers blocked the pass for a second time following the operation in Gurkovo, with the protest linked to the businessman’s detention and the investigative actions.

Sources: nova.bg