Kalin Stoyanov: The Operation in Gurkovo Is Political Reckoning

The operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs in Gurkovo was political reckoning, while the four detainees were used as witnesses in various proceedings. This was claimed by MRF MP and former Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov.

The reason for his statement was the operation on November 5, during which four people aged between 31 and 54 were detained. Among them was Kolyo Atanasov, owner of the “Bulmetal” company. According to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, the operation was linked to an investigation into the illegal use and possession of specialized technical equipment intended for the covert collection of information. Investigators were searching for tracking devices, or so-called trackers.

The production facility of “Bulmetal” and properties belonging to Atanasov were searched. Computers, telephones and other equipment were seized and are to be subjected to expert examinations. The four were taken to Sofia for questioning.

All of the detainees were released in less than 24 hours without charges being brought against them. Atanasov’s lawyer, Valentin Dimitrov, confirmed their release. The prosecution did not request that their detention be extended to 72 hours, while reports of searches carried out as an urgent measure were submitted to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Kalin Stoyanov’s Claims

Stoyanov stated that the four detainees were key witnesses in various pre-trial proceedings and prosecutorial files related to Marian and Georgi Tsonevi from Gurkovo. According to him, there has been a long-running conflict between them, and the operation was part of pressure against people giving evidence in these cases.

The MP questioned the credibility of the witness testimony and accused Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev of using people with criminal pasts to give evidence against political opponents. Stoyanov claimed that Georgi Tsonev had introduced Demerdzhiev to other people by saying: “He is the man.”

These claims represent Kalin Stoyanov’s position and have not been confirmed as facts by the prosecution or the court. At present, the publicly confirmed facts in the case are that the four people were detained as part of an investigation into specialized technical equipment and were subsequently released without charges.

Protest Following the Detentions

The operation sparked tensions in Gurkovo. Workers from “Bulmetal” and local residents took to the streets in protest and temporarily blocked traffic through the Republic Pass. They demanded information about the reasons for Kolyo Atanasov’s detention and the actions of the investigators.

The investigation into the possible illegal use and possession of specialized technical equipment is ongoing. There is no information that charges have been brought against those who were released.

Sources: liberta.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg