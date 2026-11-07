ATM broken into in central Plovdiv

An ATM was broken into in central Plovdiv, on “Vasil Levski” Street, just meters from the building of the Third Police Station. The break-in took place between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m.

There are two ATMs in front of the bank branch, and unknown perpetrators managed to break into one of them. According to NOVA, the machine had been loaded with EUR 10,000 the previous evening.

It has not been established how much money was taken. Bank employees placed cardboard sheets in front of the damaged ATM, along with a sign reading: “The machine is not working.”

The amount of any funds taken is yet to be determined.

Sources: nova.bg