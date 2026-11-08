Investigating police officer from Sofia Directorate of the Interior charged over €500

An investigating police officer from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior has been charged with requesting and receiving a €500 bribe. According to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, the money was given in exchange for the officer’s promise to assist in terminating pre-trial proceedings in which he himself had been working.

The case dates back to 6 November. At around 3:00 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Hristo Botev Boulevard and Todor Aleksandrov Boulevard in Sofia, the accused, acting in his capacity as a public official, requested and accepted the sum, the prosecution claims.

According to the evidence collected so far, the money was requested so that the police officer would send the pre-trial proceedings he was investigating to the prosecution with an opinion recommending their termination. He was also supposed to assist in the final termination of the case.

Bail set at €3,000

On 7 November, the officer was charged with an offence under Article 302, item 1, in conjunction with Article 301, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. A €3,000 bail measure was imposed on him.

“A €3,000 bail measure has been imposed on the accused,” the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office said.

When determining the measure, the accused’s sharp deterioration in health, which required hospitalisation, was taken into account, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office said.

Investigation continues

The pre-trial proceedings are being investigated by the Investigative Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. So far, the identity of the accused, details about the case whose termination he allegedly promised, and the person from whom he received the money have not been disclosed.

The charge is the prosecution’s allegation and does not mean that the officer is guilty. His guilt can be established only by a final court conviction.

Sources: safenews.bg, trafficnews.bg