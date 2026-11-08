BMW Leaves the Road Near Vratsa and Cuts Down Trees

A BMW passenger car left the Oryahovo road near Vratsa and ended up in a ditch in the area of the “Cheresha” locality. After leaving the roadway, the car hit and cut down several trees.

According to the BulNews agency, the vehicle has Vratsa registration plates and was probably travelling at high speed towards Vratsa. The BMW sustained serious material damage. The causes of the crash have not been established.

At present, there is no confirmed information about the driver's health. No other people involved in the incident have been reported.

After the incident, a note was left on the windshield stating that the car would be towed. It said that “they will come to load it”, and also included a contact telephone number if necessary.

The vehicle involved in the single-car crash is off the roadway and is not obstructing traffic. Nevertheless, police and road authorities are urging drivers to pass through the area with increased caution and not to be distracted by the crashed car and the trees cut down beside the road.

Source: blitz.bg