Vanya Chervenkova: Binev’s murder was spontaneous

Slavi Binev’s murder was spontaneous and had not been planned in advance, businesswoman Vanya Chervenkova said on the “120 Minutes” program. According to her, the reason was unresolved business relations in which Binev had acted as a mediator.

Binev was shot in the head at his home in the Pavlovo district of Sofia on October 24, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Cameras recorded three of his guests leaving the apartment in an SUV after the shooting. Hours later, they were detained near the Trayanovi Vrata tunnel on the road to Burgas. Two pistols were found in their possession, and investigators believe one of them was used in the murder. Turkish businessman Eyup Temiz has been charged with the assassination.

“Slavi Binev called Eyup and Nia Temiz brother and sister. They were very close,” Chervenkova said. She added: “Even if it was done in a moment of passion, nothing justifies pulling the trigger.”

The dispute between Nia Temiz and Kalin Tiholov

According to information from the investigation, Binev had acted as a mediator in a conflict between Nia Temiz and architect Kalin Tiholov. The two have a joint business and at least five companies operating in design, construction and real estate.

Tiholov challenged in court Temiz’s decisions to bring new partners into at least three jointly owned companies. One of the examples cited is “Elin Pelin Development,” where in July 2026 the share held by Tiholov and Temiz’s company decreased from 66% to 8%. In his appeals, the architect claims that the changes were made against his will.

One of the theories surrounding the murder is that the Temiz family was dissatisfied with Binev’s role as a mediator. Plamen Dishkov-Kela is also mentioned in the case, and his role is yet to be clarified.

Vanya Chervenkova’s claims

Chervenkova said she could not claim that Nia Temiz was the instigator, as that would be a serious accusation. According to her, however, the parties bear both legal and moral responsibility.

“Nia is certainly not sleeping peacefully and is not hugging her children, knowing that Slavi Binev’s children can no longer hug their father,” Vanya Chervenkova said.

She also claimed that the dispute was related to real estate and that Binev had taken the position that Nia Temiz should return properties to Kalin Tiholov. Chervenkova also made claims about problems involving properties in Sofia’s Lozenets district, but they were not presented as established facts.

The businesswoman also expressed concern that Eyup Temiz could be transferred to Turkey to serve the remainder of a possible sentence. “In my opinion, Eyup Temiz will be transferred to Turkey in just two or three years, and the legal framework for serving sentences there is different,” she said.

At this point, Eyup Temiz is a defendant, while claims about the motives and the roles of the other persons mentioned are theories and statements that are subject to verification as part of the investigation.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg