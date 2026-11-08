Expert Analysis: Megеров’s Pistol Was Used in the Murder of Businessman Iliyan Filipov

The ballistic analysis has confirmed that the pistol linked to Slavcho Megеров was used in the murder of businessman and president of PFC „Botev“ Plovdiv, Iliyan Filipov. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said this in response to a question from BNT.

„The results are conclusive. This is the weapon used to commit the murder,“ Demerdzhiev said. He added that, from the very beginning of the investigation, there had been confidence that the actual perpetrator was in custody.

The minister did not disclose the results of the gunshot residue tests on the hands of detained suspect Slavcho Megеров. According to him, „a great deal of irrefutable evidence“ has been gathered in the case, but investigators have also carried out additional actions that do not concern only the accused.

Megеров Remains in Custody

Iliyan Filipov was killed on September 30, 2026, in Plovdiv. Slavcho Megеров was detained and charged with premeditated murder.

On October 4, the Plovdiv District Court imposed the most severe remand measure, „detention in custody“. According to the judicial panel, the collected materials, video recordings, expert reports, physical evidence and witness testimony give rise to a reasonable suspicion of Megеров’s involvement in the crime.

The Plovdiv Court of Appeal upheld his detention on October 13. The proceedings are continuing, and the charges have not yet been proven by a final conviction.

The new data confirm the link between the weapon and the fatal shooting, but do not answer all the questions surrounding the case. One of them is the result of the residue tests on the suspect’s hands, details of which Demerdzhiev declined to disclose.

Source: bntnews.bg